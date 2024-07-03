Left Menu

Putin and Xi Dismiss Ukraine Peace Talks Without Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana that peace talks on Ukraine without Russia's participation are meaningless. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, conveyed their stance to state TV, highlighting the essential role of Russia in any peace format.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:44 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Ukraine on Wednesday and agreed that peace talks without Russia's presence were futile, Putin's spokesman told state TV.

"In the context of Ukraine, the futility of any formats without Russian participation was noted," Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, told state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Putin and Xi held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana.

