Kenyan Police Crucial in Stabilizing Haiti: PM Garry Conille Briefs UN

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille informed the UN Security Council on Wednesday about the crucial role of recently deployed Kenyan police in controlling the country's gangs and progressing towards democratic elections. He termed the initial feedback from their deployment in the capital as 'extremely, extremely positive.'

Conille emphasized his government's focus on tackling gang violence and food insecurity, ensuring free elections through constitutional and political reform, and rebuilding public trust in the police. The first group of 200 Kenyan police arrived in Port-au-Prince on June 25, with Kenya committing to a total of 1,000 police officers for the international force. Conille announced that the next contingent would arrive 'very soon.'

With the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, gangs have increased their influence, reportedly controlling up to 80% of the capital. Conille, who assumed his role last month, is tasked with stabilizing the country by February 2026 elections, with the support of the international police force.

