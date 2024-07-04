Left Menu

Kenyan Police Crucial in Stabilizing Haiti: PM Garry Conille Briefs UN

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille addressed the UN Security Council, emphasizing the crucial role of Kenyan police in controlling gangs and progressing towards democratic elections. He highlighted the necessity of addressing gang violence, food insecurity, and rebuilding public trust in the police. He noted positive initial feedback on the Kenyan deployment.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 04-07-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 06:57 IST
Kenyan Police Crucial in Stabilizing Haiti: PM Garry Conille Briefs UN

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille informed the UN Security Council on Wednesday about the crucial role of recently deployed Kenyan police in controlling the country's gangs and progressing towards democratic elections. He termed the initial feedback from their deployment in the capital as 'extremely, extremely positive.'

Conille emphasized his government's focus on tackling gang violence and food insecurity, ensuring free elections through constitutional and political reform, and rebuilding public trust in the police. The first group of 200 Kenyan police arrived in Port-au-Prince on June 25, with Kenya committing to a total of 1,000 police officers for the international force. Conille announced that the next contingent would arrive 'very soon.'

With the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, gangs have increased their influence, reportedly controlling up to 80% of the capital. Conille, who assumed his role last month, is tasked with stabilizing the country by February 2026 elections, with the support of the international police force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024