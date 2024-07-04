Police Raid Spiritual Ashram Post-Stampede Tragedy in Hathras

Police officers conducted a raid on the premises of spiritual preacher Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba's ashram to assess the security arrangements. The raid comes in the wake of a stampede at one of his congregations in Hathras, resulting in the tragic loss of 121 lives.

Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Singh confirmed that police and special operation group personnel entered the ashram on Wednesday night, finding 50-60 volunteers inside. However, Bhole Baba himself was not present during the raid and has not been seen at the ashram recently. Additional Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, Rahul Mithas reiterated that the police visit was strictly to evaluate security provisions and not part of an investigative probe.

The Uttar Pradesh government has convened a three-member judicial commission, headed by a retired high court judge, to investigate the Hathras tragedy. The commission will report its findings, including the possible involvement of conspirators, within two months. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that the FIR has been filed against the event organizers for allegedly exceeding crowd capacity permissions, but did not directly implicate Bhole Baba.

