Left Menu

Police Raid Spiritual Ashram Post-Stampede Tragedy in Hathras

Police officers entered the premises of spiritual preacher Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba's ashram, checking security arrangements. This follows a devastating stampede during his congregation in Hathras that claimed 121 lives. A judicial commission will investigate the incident, looking into possible conspiracies behind the tragedy.

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:49 IST
Police Raid Spiritual Ashram Post-Stampede Tragedy in Hathras
  • Country:
  • India

Police officers conducted a raid on the premises of spiritual preacher Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba's ashram to assess the security arrangements. The raid comes in the wake of a stampede at one of his congregations in Hathras, resulting in the tragic loss of 121 lives.

Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Singh confirmed that police and special operation group personnel entered the ashram on Wednesday night, finding 50-60 volunteers inside. However, Bhole Baba himself was not present during the raid and has not been seen at the ashram recently. Additional Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, Rahul Mithas reiterated that the police visit was strictly to evaluate security provisions and not part of an investigative probe.

The Uttar Pradesh government has convened a three-member judicial commission, headed by a retired high court judge, to investigate the Hathras tragedy. The commission will report its findings, including the possible involvement of conspirators, within two months. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that the FIR has been filed against the event organizers for allegedly exceeding crowd capacity permissions, but did not directly implicate Bhole Baba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024