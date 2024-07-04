Delhi High Court Seeks NIA's Stand on PFI Leader's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the National Investigation Agency's response to a plea for interim bail by OMA Salam, a leader of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Salam was arrested under the anti-terror law UAPA, filed against PFI members.

A bench comprising Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Amit Sharma issued a notice following an appeal by Salam against a trial court's denial of relief. The court has given the NIA two weeks to respond.

Salam's counsel requested two weeks' interim bail, citing his daughter's death in April and his wife's mental health issues.

The hearing is scheduled for July 25. Salam, PFI's chairman, was arrested during a crackdown on the organization in 2022. The NIA accused PFI of raising funds for terror activities and training cadres. Preceding the ban, multi-agency raids led to numerous arrests in 11 states.

The government banned PFI and its affiliates under the UAPA on September 28, 2022, linking them to global terror groups like ISIS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)