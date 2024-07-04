Delhi High Court Upholds Confidentiality in Judicial Appointments

The Delhi High Court has affirmed that the reasons for rejecting recommendations for high court judge appointments by the Supreme Court collegium must remain confidential. Such disclosure, the court held, would harm the interests of individuals concerned and hinder the appointment process.

In dismissing an appeal against an order that denied a petition seeking detailed reasons for rejections, the high court underscored that judicial appointments are an integrated and consultative process that should not be legally contested, except on specific grounds like lack of consultation with constitutional functionaries or absence of eligibility criteria.

Emphasizing the confidentiality required in these deliberations, the bench pointed out that making private information public could negatively impact those being considered for judicial roles. The court noted that the single judge had rightly deemed it inappropriate to challenge the Supreme Court collegium's subjective satisfaction in these matters.

