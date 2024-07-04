Left Menu

Hezbollah's New Threats Unleashed: Unexpected Targets in Israel

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine threatened new attacks on unexpected locations within Israel. Speaking at the memorial for a top commander killed by Israel, he announced a series of responses, including firing 200 rockets and launching nearly two dozen drones as retaliation on Thursday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:10 IST
  • Lebanon

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine threatened on Thursday to attack new locations within Israel as part of the group's response to the killing by Israel of a top commander in the group.

"The series of responses continues in succession, and this series will continue to target new sites that the enemy did not imagine would be hit," Safieddine said, speaking at the senior commander's memorial.

Hezbollah fired at least 200 rockets and nearly two dozen drones on Thursday in retaliation.

