Hezbollah's New Threats Unleashed: Unexpected Targets in Israel

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine threatened on Thursday to attack new locations within Israel as part of the group's response to the killing by Israel of a top commander in the group.

"The series of responses continues in succession, and this series will continue to target new sites that the enemy did not imagine would be hit," Safieddine said, speaking at the senior commander's memorial.

Hezbollah fired at least 200 rockets and nearly two dozen drones on Thursday in retaliation.

