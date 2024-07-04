Russian Missile Strike in Poltava: Gas Infrastructure Hit
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Poltava region resulted in damage to gas infrastructure, causing the death of one person and injuring three others. The energy ministry reported that both unspecified infrastructure and facilities of Ucrgasvydobyvannia were impacted, despite Ukraine's air forces downing a missile over the region.
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:22 IST
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Poltava region on Wednesday damaged gas infrastructure, killing one person and injuring three more, Ukraine's energy ministry said on Thursday.
An unspecified infrastructure as well as the facility of the gas producer Ukrgasvydobyvannia were damaged in the strike, the ministry said on Telegram.
Ukraine's air forces said on Wednesday they downed a Russian missile over the region but the regional governor reported damage done by debris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement