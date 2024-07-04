CBI's Role in Implementing New Criminal Laws Highlighted by Director Praveen Sood

On Thursday, CBI Director Praveen Sood asserted the agency's preparedness to aid states and various stakeholders in the implementation of three new criminal laws that recently came into effect.

Speaking at the CBI academy in Ghaziabad, where 39 CBI personnel were honored for their service, Sood detailed the collaborative efforts between the CBI and the Law Ministry to ensure the successful rollout of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which replaced the Indian Penal Code, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act.

Addressing the gathering, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal praised the CBI's investigative capabilities, which have led to a high conviction rate. He emphasized that the new laws will expedite justice and enhance national development by channeling energies towards progressive societal changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)