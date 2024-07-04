Left Menu

CBI's Role in Implementing New Criminal Laws Highlighted by Director Praveen Sood

CBI Director Praveen Sood on Thursday affirmed the agency's readiness to assist states and stakeholders in implementing three new criminal laws. Sood highlighted the synergy between CBI and the Law Ministry at an event, stressing prioritized prosecution and efficient investigations. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the reforms' role in expediting justice and national development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:27 IST
On Thursday, CBI Director Praveen Sood asserted the agency's preparedness to aid states and various stakeholders in the implementation of three new criminal laws that recently came into effect.

Speaking at the CBI academy in Ghaziabad, where 39 CBI personnel were honored for their service, Sood detailed the collaborative efforts between the CBI and the Law Ministry to ensure the successful rollout of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which replaced the Indian Penal Code, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act.

Addressing the gathering, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal praised the CBI's investigative capabilities, which have led to a high conviction rate. He emphasized that the new laws will expedite justice and enhance national development by channeling energies towards progressive societal changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

