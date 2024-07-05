Left Menu

Capital Markets Stop Sale of Cruel Glue Traps After PETA Appeal

Markets in Delhi ceased the sale of glue traps following PETA India's appeal and the government's ban on manufacture, sale, and use of such traps, citing animal cruelty and health risks.

AI Generated Representative Image
Following a strong appeal from PETA India, markets across Delhi have ceased the sale of glue traps. This move aligns with the recent government ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of glue traps, citing severe animal cruelty and potential health risks.

PETA India approached Rajmandir Hypermarket, which operates 33 stores in Delhi, to halt sales of glue traps. Aditya Mittal, the 25-year-old CEO, confirmed compliance, referencing the government's prohibition order to stop purchasing and selling such products. Mittal noted that existing stock had been destroyed to protect animal welfare.

In response to government directives and PETA's campaign, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho have also removed glue traps from their listings, eliminating a product known for causing immense suffering to small animals.

