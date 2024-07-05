Left Menu

Delhi HC Issues Notices to Congress Leaders Over Defamatory Posts Against Journalist Rajat Sharma

The Delhi High Court issued notices to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Ragini Nayak following journalist Rajat Sharma's claim that they intentionally ignored an order to remove offensive social media posts. Sharma asserts that the posts, which accuse him of using abusive language, remain online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:27 IST
Delhi HC Issues Notices to Congress Leaders Over Defamatory Posts Against Journalist Rajat Sharma
Rajat Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Ragini Nayak after veteran journalist Rajat Sharma accused them of willfully ignoring a court order to remove offensive social media posts about him.

Justice Manmeet P S Arora also issued a notice to social media platform X Corp, as Sharma's application claims non-compliance with the removal of the posts.

The high court has given the defendants two weeks to file their replies and listed the hearing for August 22. The interim order on June 14 directed the removal of posts alleging abusive language used by Sharma, warning of reputational damage if left online.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024