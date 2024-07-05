Delhi HC Issues Notices to Congress Leaders Over Defamatory Posts Against Journalist Rajat Sharma
The Delhi High Court issued notices to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Ragini Nayak following journalist Rajat Sharma's claim that they intentionally ignored an order to remove offensive social media posts. Sharma asserts that the posts, which accuse him of using abusive language, remain online.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Ragini Nayak after veteran journalist Rajat Sharma accused them of willfully ignoring a court order to remove offensive social media posts about him.
Justice Manmeet P S Arora also issued a notice to social media platform X Corp, as Sharma's application claims non-compliance with the removal of the posts.
The high court has given the defendants two weeks to file their replies and listed the hearing for August 22. The interim order on June 14 directed the removal of posts alleging abusive language used by Sharma, warning of reputational damage if left online.
ALSO READ
Excise scam: Delhi HC says trial court order be not given effect to till it hears ED's plea challenging bail granted to CM Kejriwal.
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing ED, seeks stay on trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Calcutta High Court Orders Return of Displaced Amid Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal
YSRCP Alleges Vendetta Politics as Office Demolished Despite Court Orders
Supreme Court Orders Tamil Nadu to Allow AITP Vehicles Unhindered Passage