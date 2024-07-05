Delhi HC Issues Notices to Congress Leaders Over Defamatory Posts Against Journalist Rajat Sharma

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Ragini Nayak after veteran journalist Rajat Sharma accused them of willfully ignoring a court order to remove offensive social media posts about him.

Justice Manmeet P S Arora also issued a notice to social media platform X Corp, as Sharma's application claims non-compliance with the removal of the posts.

The high court has given the defendants two weeks to file their replies and listed the hearing for August 22. The interim order on June 14 directed the removal of posts alleging abusive language used by Sharma, warning of reputational damage if left online.