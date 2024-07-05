Left Menu

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano Excommunicated by Vatican for Schism

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a fierce critic of Pope Francis, has been excommunicated for schism. Vigano, who previously accused the pope of covering up sexual misconduct, refused to recognize the legitimacy of the Vatican's disciplinary proceedings. The decision highlights ongoing tensions within the Catholic Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:34 IST
Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, an ultra-conservative critic of Pope Francis, has been found guilty of schism and excommunicated, according to the Vatican's doctrinal office. Vigano, who served as the papal envoy in Washington from 2011-2016, went into hiding in 2018 after alleging that Pope Francis had ignored sexual misconduct by U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Vigano called for the pope's resignation, labeling him a 'false prophet' and a 'servant of Satan.' The Vatican denied covering up the misconduct and summoned Vigano to answer charges. The doctrinal office concluded that Vigano's refusal to recognize Pope Francis was evident in his public statements, leading to his excommunication.

The decision was communicated to Vigano on Friday. The archbishop, who primarily uses the X social network for communication, has not yet responded. He had previously refused to participate in the disciplinary proceedings, insisting that he did not recognize the tribunal's authority. The case underscores the deep divisions within the Catholic Church as Pope Francis continues to champion causes that anger conservatives.

