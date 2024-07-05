Left Menu

Imran Khan Threatens Hunger Strike Over Justice Delays

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has threatened to go on hunger strike if Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa does not deliver justice in his cases. Speaking from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Khan objected to Isa's involvement in panels handling PTI-related cases, citing past mistrust and alleged corruption.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced his intention to embark on a hunger strike if Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa does not deliver justice in the cases against him.

Speaking from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, the 71-year-old PTI leader expressed concerns over Chief Justice Isa's consistent presence on panels handling PTI-related cases.

Khan, who is currently detained in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, highlighted past tensions with Isa and questioned the fairness of the judiciary.

