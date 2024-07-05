Imran Khan Threatens Hunger Strike Over Justice Delays
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has threatened to go on hunger strike if Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa does not deliver justice in his cases. Speaking from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Khan objected to Isa's involvement in panels handling PTI-related cases, citing past mistrust and alleged corruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:17 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced his intention to embark on a hunger strike if Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa does not deliver justice in the cases against him.
Speaking from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, the 71-year-old PTI leader expressed concerns over Chief Justice Isa's consistent presence on panels handling PTI-related cases.
Khan, who is currently detained in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, highlighted past tensions with Isa and questioned the fairness of the judiciary.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I am not secure with current Kolkata Police contingent deployed in Raj Bhavan: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to PTI.
Tamil Nadu Assembly adjourns after adopting obituary references
Government Clarifies SEZ Exemptions on Studded Gold Jewellery Import Curbs
Tragic Toll: Over 530 Egyptians Die in Extreme Heat During Haj Pilgrimage
NSUI Protest Erupts Over UGC-NET Cancellation Amid Allegations of Corruption