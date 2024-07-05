Imran Khan Threatens Hunger Strike Over Justice Delays

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced his intention to embark on a hunger strike if Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa does not deliver justice in the cases against him.

Speaking from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, the 71-year-old PTI leader expressed concerns over Chief Justice Isa's consistent presence on panels handling PTI-related cases.

Khan, who is currently detained in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, highlighted past tensions with Isa and questioned the fairness of the judiciary.