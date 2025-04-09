Tamil Nadu NEET Exemption Debate: Drama or Deliberation?

Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to chair a critical meeting on Wednesday, focusing on legal measures to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions. The meeting has already been labeled a 'drama' by the main opposition AIADMK and the BJP, both criticizing the efforts as ineffective and politically motivated.

The backdrop of this meeting is the withholding of assent by President Droupadi Murmu to the Tamil Nadu anti-NEET bill, information that was shared by CM Stalin on April 4. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced his party will not attend, while BJP's Tamil Nadu chief, K Annamalai, echoed similar sentiments, suggesting the issue should have been taken up with the Supreme Court.

Proponents of NEET argue it has democratized medical education by allowing students from average backgrounds to gain admission. Critics claim the DMK's opposition to NEET serves the interests of private medical colleges linked to the party. The debate remains heated, keeping the state's political atmosphere charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)