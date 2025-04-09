Tamil Nadu's NEET Exemption Debate: Drama or Deliberation?

A crucial meeting led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to discuss legal strategies for opting out of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions in the state. Scheduled for Wednesday, the meeting has already been criticized as ineffective by opposition parties.

The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, labeled the meeting as a mere 'drama' and affirmed their absence, citing the administration's inability to eliminate NEET as a failure. This initiative follows President Droupadi Murmu's refusal to assent to an anti-NEET bill, a setback announced by Stalin on April 4.

Similarly, BJP's Tamil Nadu head, K Annamalai, accused the meeting of duping the public and dismissed it as theatrics. He argued that the DMK should have approached the Supreme Court instead. Annamalai claimed that NEET has opened opportunities for ordinary students, while insinuating the DMK's motives are driven by interests to benefit private medical colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)