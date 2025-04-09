Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's NEET Exemption Debate: Drama or Deliberation?

A meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin aims to discuss exemptions from the NEET exam for medical admissions, amidst criticism from opposition parties AIADMK and BJP. The meeting follows the President withholding assent to a related bill, stirring political drama in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:46 IST
Tamil Nadu's NEET Exemption Debate: Drama or Deliberation?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A crucial meeting led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to discuss legal strategies for opting out of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions in the state. Scheduled for Wednesday, the meeting has already been criticized as ineffective by opposition parties.

The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, labeled the meeting as a mere 'drama' and affirmed their absence, citing the administration's inability to eliminate NEET as a failure. This initiative follows President Droupadi Murmu's refusal to assent to an anti-NEET bill, a setback announced by Stalin on April 4.

Similarly, BJP's Tamil Nadu head, K Annamalai, accused the meeting of duping the public and dismissed it as theatrics. He argued that the DMK should have approached the Supreme Court instead. Annamalai claimed that NEET has opened opportunities for ordinary students, while insinuating the DMK's motives are driven by interests to benefit private medical colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025