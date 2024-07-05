Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Chhattisgarh: Poisonous Gases Claim Nine Lives in Two Well Incidents

Nine individuals, including familial groups, perished in Chhattisgarh in two separate well incidents due to suspected poisonous gas inhalation. The tragic events took place in Janjgir-Champa's Kikirda village and Korba. Investigations are underway to confirm the cause, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressing grief and announcing compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Janjgir-Champa/Korba | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:17 IST
Tragic Loss in Chhattisgarh: Poisonous Gases Claim Nine Lives in Two Well Incidents
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals, including a man, his two sons, and a father-daughter duo, lost their lives in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police officials reported. The tragic incidents occurred in the Janjgir-Champa and Korba districts due to suspected inhalation of poisonous gas inside wells.

In Kikirda village, under Birra police station limits in Janjgir-Champa, Ramchandra Jaiswal (60), Ramesh Patel (50), Patel's two sons, Rajendra (20) and Jitendra (25), and Tikeshwar Chandra (25) died after entering a 30-foot well. 'It appears the men died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside the well,' stated Bilaspur Range Inspector General of Police, Sanjeev Shukla.

In the neighboring Korba district, Jahru Patel (60), his daughter Sapina (16), and two family members, Shivcharan Patel (45) and Manbodh Patel (57), also perished in a similar incident. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed grief and announced Rs 9 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024