Tragic Loss in Chhattisgarh: Poisonous Gases Claim Nine Lives in Two Well Incidents

Nine individuals, including a man, his two sons, and a father-daughter duo, lost their lives in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police officials reported. The tragic incidents occurred in the Janjgir-Champa and Korba districts due to suspected inhalation of poisonous gas inside wells.

In Kikirda village, under Birra police station limits in Janjgir-Champa, Ramchandra Jaiswal (60), Ramesh Patel (50), Patel's two sons, Rajendra (20) and Jitendra (25), and Tikeshwar Chandra (25) died after entering a 30-foot well. 'It appears the men died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside the well,' stated Bilaspur Range Inspector General of Police, Sanjeev Shukla.

In the neighboring Korba district, Jahru Patel (60), his daughter Sapina (16), and two family members, Shivcharan Patel (45) and Manbodh Patel (57), also perished in a similar incident. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed grief and announced Rs 9 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased.