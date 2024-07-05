Assam CM Assesses Flood Damage and Leads Relief Efforts in Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited several flood-hit areas in Dibrugarh district, including urban town areas, to assess damages caused by breaches in embankments.

Sarma also interacted with people affected by the floods, reassuring them of support through relief efforts and medical facilities.

He began his visit by gauging the urban flood situation in Dibrugarh town, which has been facing severe power shortages for the past nine days.

The chief minister was seen walking through the flooded H S Road and Mahalaya Road in the town, engaging with the affected residents.

He noted the urban flooding issues due to clogged drains, exacerbated by the River Brahmaputra flowing above danger levels, making water drainage difficult.

The affected residents urged the chief minister to restore power supply. Sarma explained the power had been turned off to prevent electrocution hazards but directed the district commissioner to reinstate supply with proper public announcements.

He assured residents that, once water levels recede, the government would clear clogged drains to facilitate water flow.

''We will engage experts and residents to find a community-driven solution to Dibrugarh's inundation problem,'' Sarma stated.

Inspecting the embankment breach at Khowang, where River Burhi Dihing flooded 30 villages, he assessed the damage and visited Ghumtal, another affected area.

Sarma pledged immediate embankment repairs using geo-bags and proposed a stronger embankment project funded by the Asian Development Bank.

Addressing the Congress party's allegations about embankment breaches, he noted these were constructed during their rule and stated, ''This is not the time to do politics.''

At a relief camp in Tengakhat, he assured displaced people of all necessary aid, including food and clothing, and ordered immediate medical attention for a sick individual.

Sarma personally took down the phone number of an elderly resident to ensure the administration provides requisite relief materials.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to restore connectivity disrupted by floodwaters and expressed optimism, inspired by the resilience shown by children in relief camps.