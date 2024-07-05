Left Menu

Bombay High Court Extends Bail for Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Amid Medical Concerns

The Bombay High Court has extended the interim bail of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal by four weeks due to medical reasons. Goyal, who is suffering from cancer and recently lost his wife, has to undergo preliminary surgery. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering.

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended by four weeks the interim bail on medical grounds granted to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, accused in a money laundering case.

On May 6, the high court had initially granted Goyal interim bail for two months following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The 75-year-old founder had filed an application seeking an extension of the bail citing his ongoing battle with cancer and the necessity for preliminary laparoscopic surgery scheduled for July 23.

The bench, led by Justice N J Jamadar, took into account Goyal's deteriorating health, aggravated by psychological stress from his wife's recent demise. The court deemed it appropriate to extend the interim bail by four weeks. The court will hear Goyal's plea for bail on August 2, assessing the case on both medical and merit grounds.

The ED had earlier suggested that bail could be extended by three weeks, provided Goyal underwent medical examination at Tata cancer hospital and provided a detailed report on his health condition. Goyal, in his extension application, stressed his continued poor health and worsening mental condition. He was originally arrested in September 2023 on charges of money laundering involving Rs 538.62 crore in loans given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

Goyal's wife, Anita Goyal, was also arrested in November 2023 concerning the same charges. She was granted bail on the same day due to her age and medical condition, but she passed away on May 16.

