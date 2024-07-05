Left Menu

Teenage Tragedy: Youth Accused in Online Acquaintance Rape Case

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old B Tech student after meeting through an online messaging app. The incident reportedly occurred at the girl's residence. A complaint led to the registration of a case under BNS and POCSO Acts.

05-07-2024
A tragic incident has come to light in which a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old youth, police reported on Friday.

The accused, a B Tech student, was acquainted with the minor girl via an online messaging app. The situation escalated when the youth visited the girl's residence on Thursday evening and allegedly committed the crime.

In response to a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, authorities have registered a case of rape under the BNS and POCSO Acts, as they continue to investigate the matter.

