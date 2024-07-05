Left Menu

NIA Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against Prominent Maoist Leader

The NIA has filed a new charge sheet against prominent Maoist leader Sanjay Deepak Rao in connection with a probe on youth recruitment to a banned organization in Kerala. Rao, a central committee member of CPI (Maoist), is charged under IPC and UAPA for allegedly radicalizing two youths.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a fresh charge sheet against Sanjay Deepak Rao, a prominent Maoist leader, in connection with an investigation into the alleged recruitment of vulnerable youths into the banned CPI (Maoist) organization in Kerala.

Rao, also known as Vikas and a central committee member of CPI (Maoist)'s Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The supplementary charge sheet was submitted to the NIA special court in Ernakulam, according to an official statement.

The agency registered this case suo moto on February 3, 2022, after it emerged that CPI (Maoist) members were holding camps to recruit and train youth in Kerala. The NIA alleges these activities posed a significant threat to India's unity, integrity, and sovereignty. Rao allegedly conspired to radicalize two youths, Kambhapati Chaitanya and Valagutha Anjayanelu, motivating them to join CPI (Maoist) and undergo extensive militant training. The initial charge sheet against Chaitanya and Anjayanelu was filed in August 2022.

