Gujarat Government Reclaims Gauchar Land from Adani Group

In a significant development, the Gujarat government announced on Friday its decision to reclaim 108 hectares of grazing ('gauchar') land from the Adani Group. This follows a long-standing dispute initiated by Navinal village residents who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court 13 years ago.

Originally allocated in 2005, the villagers became aware of the land reallocation only in 2010, sparking legal challenges. They argued that the reassignment left the village in dire need of grazing space, as 231 out of 276 acres were handed over to Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., deeming the move illegal and against community interests.

Despite previous government assurances and legal battles, it wasn't until April 2024 that a significant decision was made. A High Court division bench commanded swift action from the Revenue Department. On Friday, an affidavit confirmed the government's plan to restore 129 hectares of gauchar land to the village, including the reclaimed 108 hectares from the Adani Group. The court expressed satisfaction and scheduled further hearings for July 7.