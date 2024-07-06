Left Menu

Allahabad HC Raises Concerns Over POCSO Act Misuse in Teen Relationships

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to a man accused of eloping and marrying a minor girl, raising concerns about the misuse of the POCSO Act in consensual teenage relationships. The court emphasized the necessity of distinguishing between genuine exploitation cases and consensual relationships, requiring careful judicial consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 06-07-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 00:45 IST
Allahabad HC Raises Concerns Over POCSO Act Misuse in Teen Relationships
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of eloping with and marrying a minor girl, raising concerns about the misuse of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in cases involving consensual teenage relationships.

Justice Krishan Pahal expressed that the challenge lies in distinguishing between genuine exploitation cases and those involving consensual relationships, emphasizing the need for a nuanced judicial approach to ensure appropriate justice.

The court noted that while the POCSO Act is designed to protect minors from sexual exploitation, it has sometimes been misapplied, particularly in cases of consensual teenage relationships. This call for careful judicial consideration was highlighted in the court's order dated July 3.

Granting bail to the accused, identified as Satish alias Chand, Justice Pahal pointed out that the victim was determined to be 18 years old as per an ossification test report, aligning with previous Supreme Court opinions. Satish had been incarcerated since January 5, following allegations of kidnapping, abduction, and rape, along with charges under the POCSO Act.

Satish's counsel argued that his client was falsely implicated and that the victim, who claimed to be 18 years old, was a consenting party. The defense stated that the couple, fearing their parents, eloped and married in a temple. Both individuals belonged to the same village and were neighbors.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024