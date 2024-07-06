Left Menu

Central Government's Task Force Explores Long-Term Solutions for Bihar Floods

A central government task force met Bihar's Water Resources Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, to discuss long-term flood management solutions. The five-member committee reviewed ongoing and proposed projects, including river desilting and dam construction, with key state officials and ministers in attendance.

In a bid to address Bihar's recurring flood issues, a high-level committee appointed by the central government convened with the state's Water Resources Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. The meeting, held on Friday, focused on discussing several flood mitigation measures being taken by the Centre.

During the session, the five-member panel apprised the minister of both ongoing and proposed projects aimed at flood management and control. Several key strategies, such as river desilting and the possibility of dam constructions, were explored.

Additionally, the meeting was attended by other prominent Bihar ministers, Ashok Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, along with JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha. This collaborative effort underscores the significance of finding long-term solutions to the state's flooding issues.

