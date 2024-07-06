Left Menu

Revised Hamas-Israel Deal Proposal Unveiled

A senior Hamas source announced that negotiations to release Israeli hostages, including soldiers, would commence within 16 days following the first phase of a revised agreement. The proposal ensures a temporary ceasefire, aid delivery, and Israeli troop withdrawal during ongoing indirect talks for the agreement's second phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 09:41 IST
A senior Hamas source announced on Saturday that a revised Hamas-Israel deal proposal has been agreed upon. This new proposal stipulates that discussions to release Israeli hostages, including soldiers and remaining men, would begin within 16 days after the initial phase of the agreement.

According to the source, the proposal includes guarantees from mediators for a temporary ceasefire, aid delivery, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops. These conditions are to be maintained as long as indirect talks continue for implementing the second phase of the agreement.

