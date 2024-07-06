Revised Hamas-Israel Deal Proposal Unveiled

A senior Hamas source announced on Saturday that a revised Hamas-Israel deal proposal has been agreed upon. This new proposal stipulates that discussions to release Israeli hostages, including soldiers and remaining men, would begin within 16 days after the initial phase of the agreement.

According to the source, the proposal includes guarantees from mediators for a temporary ceasefire, aid delivery, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops. These conditions are to be maintained as long as indirect talks continue for implementing the second phase of the agreement.

