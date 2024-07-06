Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China's Coast Guard Ship Enters Philippine EEZ

China's largest coastguard vessel has entered Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. This move is seen as an attempt to intimidate the Philippines. Despite tensions, the Philippines declined U.S. assistance, opting for dialogue with China to manage disputes.

Updated: 06-07-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 12:42 IST
China's largest coastguard vessel has anchored in Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) disclosed on Saturday, describing it as an intimidation tactic against the Philippines.

According to PCG spokesperson Jay Tarriela, the 165-meter 'monster ship' entered Manila's 200-nautical mile EEZ on July 2, leading the PCG to warn the Chinese vessel and inquire about its intentions. Tarriela emphasized, 'It's an intimidation on the part of the China Coast Guard. We're not going to pull out and we're not going to be intimidated.' China's embassy in Manila and its foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Chinese vessel, which also launched a small boat, anchored just 800 yards from the PCG's vessel. The incident follows a series of confrontations, including a May deployment of a PCG ship to the Sabina Shoal to counter alleged small-scale Chinese reclamation activities. While China denied these claims, it has conducted extensive land reclamation in the region, sparking international concern.

China claims most of the South China Sea, an area crucial to $3 trillion of annual ship-borne trade, as its own territory. Beijing dismisses the 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration, which invalidated its expansive maritime assertions. Amidst these sea tensions, the Philippines has rejected U.S. offers to assist, instead opting for high-level dialogues with China to 'restore trust' and 'rebuild confidence' to manage maritime disputes.

