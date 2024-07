Armenia and U.S. to Conduct Joint Military Exercises Amid Tension with Russia

Armenia and the United States will conduct joint military exercises dubbed 'Eagle Partner 2024' from July 15-24, the Armenian Defence Ministry announced on Saturday. The exercises will concentrate on peacekeeping missions and include participation from partner countries.

Once Russia's closest ally in the South Caucasus, Armenia's relationship with Moscow has deteriorated in recent years, fueled by what Yerevan perceives as Russia's inadequacy in defending it against Azerbaijan. Despite remaining in a treaty with Russia, Armenia has consistently voiced its disapproval of Moscow's war in Ukraine and provided humanitarian aid to Kyiv, a move that has angered Russia.

