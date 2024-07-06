Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Vows to Secure Full Rights for Daily Wage Workers

Rahul Gandhi called India's labourers the 'builders of India' and accused the Modi government of jeopardizing their future. He promised to ensure they receive their rights and respect, sharing his commitment after meeting daily wage workers in Delhi, where he listened to their hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi Vows to Secure Full Rights for Daily Wage Workers
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interaction with daily wage workers in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi labeled India's labourers as the 'builders of India,' accusing the Modi government of jeopardizing their future. Gandhi emphasized his commitment to securing their rights and respect.

Gandhi highlighted that the workers suffer severe hardships, with many forced to run their households on a single day's earnings for four days. The labourers expressed concerns about their lack of savings and the burden of paying interest, a situation Gandhi vowed to address.

Following his extensive Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi has engaged with various societal segments. His recent meetings, including with Indian Railways loco pilots facing understaffing issues, underline his mission to advocate for labor rights.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024