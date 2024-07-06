Rahul Gandhi Vows to Secure Full Rights for Daily Wage Workers
Rahul Gandhi called India's labourers the 'builders of India' and accused the Modi government of jeopardizing their future. He promised to ensure they receive their rights and respect, sharing his commitment after meeting daily wage workers in Delhi, where he listened to their hardships.
- Country:
- India
In a recent interaction with daily wage workers in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi labeled India's labourers as the 'builders of India,' accusing the Modi government of jeopardizing their future. Gandhi emphasized his commitment to securing their rights and respect.
Gandhi highlighted that the workers suffer severe hardships, with many forced to run their households on a single day's earnings for four days. The labourers expressed concerns about their lack of savings and the burden of paying interest, a situation Gandhi vowed to address.
Following his extensive Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi has engaged with various societal segments. His recent meetings, including with Indian Railways loco pilots facing understaffing issues, underline his mission to advocate for labor rights.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
As we mark 10th International Yoga Day, I urge everyone to make yoga part of their daily lives: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Human rights organisations voice concern over situation in Xinjiang, call for accountability
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking that implementation of 3 criminal laws be deferred.
UN Expert Warns of Dire Human Rights Situation in Eritrea
Climate Change Undermines Human Rights, Warns WMO Chief at UN Human Rights Council