Rahul Gandhi Vows to Secure Full Rights for Daily Wage Workers

In a recent interaction with daily wage workers in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi labeled India's labourers as the 'builders of India,' accusing the Modi government of jeopardizing their future. Gandhi emphasized his commitment to securing their rights and respect.

Gandhi highlighted that the workers suffer severe hardships, with many forced to run their households on a single day's earnings for four days. The labourers expressed concerns about their lack of savings and the burden of paying interest, a situation Gandhi vowed to address.

Following his extensive Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi has engaged with various societal segments. His recent meetings, including with Indian Railways loco pilots facing understaffing issues, underline his mission to advocate for labor rights.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)