Congress Vows to Challenge BJP Over Nursing Scam in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari announced that his party will keep targeting the BJP over an alleged nursing scam. The Congress plans to take legal action and continue protests, emphasizing that the future of over 4 lakh students is at stake. The BJP’s handling of the budget session has further fueled the controversy.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday declared that his party will persist in challenging the BJP government in the state over an alleged nursing scam, which involves the futures of more than 4 lakh students.
Patwari's comments came a day after the MP Assembly's budget session, during which the Congress sought the resignation of minister Vishvas Sarang in relation to the alleged scam, was adjourned sine die 14 days ahead of schedule.
'We will continue to fight. With evidence, we will move to court. We will protest on the roads. I congratulate our leader of opposition Umang Singhar and MLAs for aggressively raising the scam in the Assembly. We placed evidence against the minister (Sarang) but the ruling party is refusing to accept it,' Patwari said in a press conference.
Patwari accused the BJP government of disregarding democracy and the parliamentary system, referencing the 5-day session which he claimed was the 'shortest budget session in MP in the last 20 years.'
'The future of four lakh students is in peril despite paying fees and clearing exams. Their future has been ruined by this corrupt government,' he added.
The CBI is currently investigating alleged irregularities in the functioning of nursing colleges in the state, including several that exist only on paper. The probe agency inspected 308 institutes, clearing 169, while stating that 73 lacked infrastructure and 66 were unsuitable.
Sarang was the medical education minister in the previous BJP government when the alleged irregularities emerged.
