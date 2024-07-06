Five Naxalites Surrender Before Police in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, five Naxalites surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, according to police sources.

Two among the surrendered carried rewards of Rs 3 lakh collectively on their heads and expressed disillusionment with the atrocities committed by Maoists on tribal populations and the flawed Maoist ideology.

Authorities reported that the Naxalites were also influenced by the state government's comprehensive Naxalism elimination policy and the Sukma police's 'Puna Narkom' rehabilitation initiative.

Kartam Sukka alias Hadma, who carried a Rs 2 lakh reward, and Siyam Badra, with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, were among those who surrendered. Notably, Madkam Hadma of the Sindurguda Revolutionary Party Committee gave up a firearm during the surrender.

The state government has assured that these individuals will be rehabilitized under its surrender and rehabilitation policy.

