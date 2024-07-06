Five Naxalites Surrender Before Police in Chhattisgarh
Five Naxalites surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, citing disappointment with Maoist atrocities and ideology. Two had rewards on their heads. They were impressed by the state’s Naxalism elimination policy and rehabilitation drive. The surrendered individuals will receive benefits under the state’s policies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, five Naxalites surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, according to police sources.
Two among the surrendered carried rewards of Rs 3 lakh collectively on their heads and expressed disillusionment with the atrocities committed by Maoists on tribal populations and the flawed Maoist ideology.
Authorities reported that the Naxalites were also influenced by the state government's comprehensive Naxalism elimination policy and the Sukma police's 'Puna Narkom' rehabilitation initiative.
Kartam Sukka alias Hadma, who carried a Rs 2 lakh reward, and Siyam Badra, with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, were among those who surrendered. Notably, Madkam Hadma of the Sindurguda Revolutionary Party Committee gave up a firearm during the surrender.
The state government has assured that these individuals will be rehabilitized under its surrender and rehabilitation policy.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Government Reshuffles Top Police Personnel
Jodhpur Communal Clash: Policemen Injured, Vehicles Burned Amid Violence
Anupam Kher office robbery case: Two arrested by Mumbai Police
Jordan Police Uncover Explosives in Capital: Investigation Underway
NEET Exam Scandal: Bihar Police Detains Six in Deoghar