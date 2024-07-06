Amit Shah Assures Assam: Relief Efforts on War Footing Amid Devastating Floods
Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the floods affecting over 24.5 lakh people. He affirmed that both NDRF and SDRF are working diligently to rescue and provide relief, and emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for the state's relief efforts.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the flood situation in the state and emphasized the urgent measures being undertaken.
Shah assured that both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are operating on a war footing to rescue and provide relief to the affected populations.
He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong support for the people of Assam, pledging comprehensive assistance in these challenging times. As the state grapples with floods affecting over 24.5 lakh people across 30 districts, the death toll has risen to 52 from floods and an additional 12 from landslides and storms.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emergency Relief Efforts Underway After Devastating Swiss Floods
"Jharkhand's public played big role in BJP win at centre," says Jharkhand Assembly election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma
"Jharkhand's biggest issue is infiltrators in Adivasis area": Himanta Biswa Sarma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces his Council of Ministers to Lok Sabha.