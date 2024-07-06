Left Menu

Amit Shah Assures Assam: Relief Efforts on War Footing Amid Devastating Floods

Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the floods affecting over 24.5 lakh people. He affirmed that both NDRF and SDRF are working diligently to rescue and provide relief, and emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for the state's relief efforts.

Updated: 06-07-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:58 IST
Amit Shah Assures Assam: Relief Efforts on War Footing Amid Devastating Floods
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the flood situation in the state and emphasized the urgent measures being undertaken.

Shah assured that both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are operating on a war footing to rescue and provide relief to the affected populations.

He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong support for the people of Assam, pledging comprehensive assistance in these challenging times. As the state grapples with floods affecting over 24.5 lakh people across 30 districts, the death toll has risen to 52 from floods and an additional 12 from landslides and storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

