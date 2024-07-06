Amit Shah Assures Assam: Relief Efforts on War Footing Amid Devastating Floods

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the flood situation in the state and emphasized the urgent measures being undertaken.

Shah assured that both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are operating on a war footing to rescue and provide relief to the affected populations.

He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong support for the people of Assam, pledging comprehensive assistance in these challenging times. As the state grapples with floods affecting over 24.5 lakh people across 30 districts, the death toll has risen to 52 from floods and an additional 12 from landslides and storms.

