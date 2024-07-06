Hope Amidst Conflict: Hamas and Israel Inch Closer to a Ceasefire
Hamas has agreed to a U.S. proposal to begin negotiations with Israel on releasing hostages, 16 days after an initial agreement phase. The talks aim to end the Gaza war which has lasted nine months. Mediations involve Washington, Israel, and Qatar. Israeli forces continue military operations in Gaza.
Hamas has accepted a U.S. proposal to initiate discussions on the release of Israeli hostages, including soldiers and civilians, 16 days after the initial phase of a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the Gaza war. A senior Hamas source revealed this information to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The militant Islamist group has retracted its earlier demand for Israel to commit to a permanent ceasefire before endorsing the agreement, allowing negotiations within the six-week first phase, the source added. The proposal, if accepted by Israel, could lead to a framework agreement to conclude the nine-month-old conflict.
Despite ongoing negotiations, Israeli forces intensified military strikes across Gaza, resulting in 29 Palestinian casualties within the past 24 hours. Efforts by mediators from Washington, Israel, and Qatar, where the exiled Hamas leadership is based, are ongoing to secure a ceasefire and hostage release before the U.S. presidential election in November.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
