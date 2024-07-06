Left Menu

AAP Challenges BJP Over Alleged Tree Felling in Delhi's Ridge Area

The AAP has called on the BJP to produce documents proving that trees were felled in Delhi's Ridge area with the approval of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP alleges the documents show Kejriwal's approval, while AAP demands the matter be taken to the Supreme Court if such documents exist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:30 IST
  • India

The ruling AAP on Saturday challenged the BJP to present documents proving that trees were felled in the Ridge area after the Delhi chief minister's approval.

The BJP has seized this as an opportunity to engage in politics, and since Friday, it has been showcasing documents that allegedly indicate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's orders for the tree felling, said AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar.

''This is impossible because only the Supreme Court can give permission for the felling of trees from the Ridge area. If the BJP has such documents, then they should stop the drama and submit these papers before the Supreme Court,'' she said. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor responded, alleging that AAP was ''misleading'' people. ''All the documents we've shared bear signatures of the Delhi Chief Minister and Environment Minister. The AAP government cannot dodge responsibility as party leaders mislead people by claiming the permission was related to a different project,'' he said.

AAP sources indicated that Delhi government ministers will visit Satbari in the Southern Ridge, where 1,100 trees were removed by the DDA under the Lt Governor's directions.

''When central government agency DDA sought permission for tree felling, the Supreme Court learned that these trees had already been felled. The Court and Delhi government are demanding answers from the LG and officials allegedly influenced by BJP, but there remains silence,'' Kakkar added.

Kapoor claimed the documents clearly show that the Chief Minister not only approved the removal of trees but also compelled the LG to consent by stating he was bound by the Council of Ministers' advice.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

