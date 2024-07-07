Left Menu

Hezbollah's Key Operative Killed in Israeli Drone Strike

Israel's army announced it killed Hezbollah operative Meitham Mustafa Altaar in a drone strike in eastern Lebanon. Altaar, involved in several attacks against Israel, had received training in Iran. The incident adds to the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, raising concerns of escalation alongside the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 00:49 IST
Hezbollah's Key Operative Killed in Israeli Drone Strike

Israel's military reported on Saturday that it has killed Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key figure in Hezbollah's Aerial Defence Unit, in a drone strike in eastern Lebanon. The army accused Altaar of being responsible for numerous attacks against Israelis.

Lebanese state media indicated that Altaar's vehicle was targeted in the town of Shaath, near Baalbek. Hezbollah confirmed the 33-year-old's death but did not detail his role within the organization.

For almost nine months, Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire amidst the Gaza conflict. The Iran-backed group states its attacks on northern Israel are in support of Palestinians under Israeli assault in Gaza, fueling fears of a broader war.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024