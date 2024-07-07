Hezbollah's Key Operative Killed in Israeli Drone Strike

Israel's military reported on Saturday that it has killed Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key figure in Hezbollah's Aerial Defence Unit, in a drone strike in eastern Lebanon. The army accused Altaar of being responsible for numerous attacks against Israelis.

Lebanese state media indicated that Altaar's vehicle was targeted in the town of Shaath, near Baalbek. Hezbollah confirmed the 33-year-old's death but did not detail his role within the organization.

For almost nine months, Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire amidst the Gaza conflict. The Iran-backed group states its attacks on northern Israel are in support of Palestinians under Israeli assault in Gaza, fueling fears of a broader war.

