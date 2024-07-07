Hezbollah's Key Operative Killed in Israeli Drone Strike
Israel's army announced it killed Hezbollah operative Meitham Mustafa Altaar in a drone strike in eastern Lebanon. Altaar, involved in several attacks against Israel, had received training in Iran. The incident adds to the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, raising concerns of escalation alongside the Gaza conflict.
Israel's military reported on Saturday that it has killed Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key figure in Hezbollah's Aerial Defence Unit, in a drone strike in eastern Lebanon. The army accused Altaar of being responsible for numerous attacks against Israelis.
Lebanese state media indicated that Altaar's vehicle was targeted in the town of Shaath, near Baalbek. Hezbollah confirmed the 33-year-old's death but did not detail his role within the organization.
For almost nine months, Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire amidst the Gaza conflict. The Iran-backed group states its attacks on northern Israel are in support of Palestinians under Israeli assault in Gaza, fueling fears of a broader war.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza Conflict 2023: A Harrowing Toll on Lives
Gallant Meets US Officials to Discuss Next Steps in Gaza and Lebanon Conflict
Israeli Defence Minister Heads to Washington for Critical Talks on Gaza and Lebanon Conflict
Netanyahu's Media Strategy: Rallying Right-Wing Support Amidst Gaza Conflict
Netanyahu's Partial Ceasefire Plan Fuels Gaza Conflict Tensions