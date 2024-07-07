Judge Refuses to Dismiss Charges Against Trump Co-Defendant

The federal judge overseeing the classified documents case involving former President Donald Trump has denied a motion to dismiss charges against co-defendant Walt Nauta.

Nauta's legal team contended that his indictment was driven by insufficient cooperation and personal animus from prosecutors, who denied the allegations.

Judge Aileen Cannon stated that Nauta failed to meet the high standard needed to dismiss the case, which also implicates Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira. All defendants pleaded not guilty, with no trial date set.

