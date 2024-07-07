Left Menu

Judge Refuses to Dismiss Charges Against Trump Co-Defendant

US District Judge Aileen Cannon declined to dismiss charges against Walt Nauta, a co-defendant in the classified documents case against Donald Trump. Nauta's lawyers claimed persecution due to insufficient cooperation and animus. Special counsel Jack Smith denied these claims, and the case remains pending with no trial date set.

Updated: 07-07-2024 04:40 IST
  • United States

The federal judge overseeing the classified documents case involving former President Donald Trump has denied a motion to dismiss charges against co-defendant Walt Nauta.

Nauta's legal team contended that his indictment was driven by insufficient cooperation and personal animus from prosecutors, who denied the allegations.

Judge Aileen Cannon stated that Nauta failed to meet the high standard needed to dismiss the case, which also implicates Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira. All defendants pleaded not guilty, with no trial date set.

