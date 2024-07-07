Left Menu

Singapore Warns of Risk from Violent Splinter Cells Post-Jemaah Islamiyah Dissolution

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs warns of potential new 'violent splinter cells' following the dissolution of the terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) in Indonesia. Despite this dissolution being a significant achievement, the longer-term impact remains uncertain. Singapore remains alert against terrorism, urging public vigilance for suspicious activities.

  • Singapore

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a stark warning on Saturday regarding the potential emergence of 'violent splinter cells' following the dissolution of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), a notorious terrorist group in Indonesia.

While acknowledging the dissolution as a significant development, the ministry emphasized that the longer-term impact on regional security remains uncertain. Singapore, known for its vigilance against terrorism, continues to consider itself a high-risk target for terrorist activities in Southeast Asia.

The MHA urged citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities promptly. Formed in 1993, JI has a history of deadly attacks, including the 2002 Bali bombings. Its dissolution came after an agreement among its senior leaders to cease operations and reject extremist teachings in affiliated schools.

