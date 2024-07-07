Singapore Warns of Risk from Violent Splinter Cells Post-Jemaah Islamiyah Dissolution

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a stark warning on Saturday regarding the potential emergence of 'violent splinter cells' following the dissolution of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), a notorious terrorist group in Indonesia.

While acknowledging the dissolution as a significant development, the ministry emphasized that the longer-term impact on regional security remains uncertain. Singapore, known for its vigilance against terrorism, continues to consider itself a high-risk target for terrorist activities in Southeast Asia.

The MHA urged citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities promptly. Formed in 1993, JI has a history of deadly attacks, including the 2002 Bali bombings. Its dissolution came after an agreement among its senior leaders to cease operations and reject extremist teachings in affiliated schools.

