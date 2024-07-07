Russian Iskander Missiles Destroy Patriot Launchers in Odesa

Russian Iskander ballistic missiles have reportedly destroyed two Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in Ukraine's Odesa region, according to the Russian defence ministry.

The attack occurred in the port area of Yuzhne, as stated by the ministry on the Telegram messaging app. A radar station was also claimed to be destroyed. The exact timing of the strike on the Patriot launchers remains unclear.

A video released by the ministry on Telegram shows daylight explosions on uninhabited land near a coastline, focusing on difficult-to-identify objects. Reuters could not independently verify the report, and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Earlier, Ukraine's air force mentioned a Russian attack involving two Iskander ballistic missiles but gave no additional details.

