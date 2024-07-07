Left Menu

Maharashtra's Kunbi Certificate Controversy: Balancing OBC and Maratha Interests

Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil announced that ''sage soyare'' of those identified as Kunbis will receive certificates, a move opposed by some OBC leaders. The government plans an all-party meeting to resolve the issue. Activist Manoj Jarange demands Kunbi certificates for all Marathas for quota benefits. Patil urges understanding across communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 12:23 IST
Maharashtra's Kunbi Certificate Controversy: Balancing OBC and Maratha Interests
Chandrakant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil announced that the ''sage soyare'' (blood relatives) of individuals identified as Kunbis will also receive certificates, a decision that has drawn opposition from some OBC leaders. Patil emphasized the need for both OBC and Maratha communities to understand that this notification aims to protect everyone's interests.

In an effort to address the contentious issue, the government has scheduled an all-party meeting for Monday. The controversy has been fueled by activist Manoj Jarange, who recently suspended his indefinite fast, demanding the implementation of a draft notification that would recognize Kunbis as ''sage soyare'' of the Maratha community, making them eligible for quota benefits.

The proposal has met resistance from OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare, who held a ten-day hunger strike opposing the draft notification and fearing dilution of the OBC quota. Discussions have been ongoing between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, and representatives from both communities to find a resolution.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024