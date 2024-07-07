Maharashtra's Kunbi Certificate Controversy: Balancing OBC and Maratha Interests

Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil announced that the ''sage soyare'' (blood relatives) of individuals identified as Kunbis will also receive certificates, a decision that has drawn opposition from some OBC leaders. Patil emphasized the need for both OBC and Maratha communities to understand that this notification aims to protect everyone's interests.

In an effort to address the contentious issue, the government has scheduled an all-party meeting for Monday. The controversy has been fueled by activist Manoj Jarange, who recently suspended his indefinite fast, demanding the implementation of a draft notification that would recognize Kunbis as ''sage soyare'' of the Maratha community, making them eligible for quota benefits.

The proposal has met resistance from OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare, who held a ten-day hunger strike opposing the draft notification and fearing dilution of the OBC quota. Discussions have been ongoing between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, and representatives from both communities to find a resolution.

