Man Sentenced to 10 Years for 2017 Rape of Five-Year-Old Dalit Girl

In a landmark judgment, a court has sentenced Pritam Gupta to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a five-year-old Dalit girl in 2017.

Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh delivered the verdict on Saturday, convicting Gupta after establishing his guilt in the abhorrent crime that transpired in the Gugli police station area. Special Public Prosecutor Vinod Kumar Singh confirmed the judgment on Sunday.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicted individual. The incident, which unfolded on November 30, 2017, led to Gupta's arrest after the survivor's father lodged a complaint. Gupta faced charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

