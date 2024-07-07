Hamas Awaits Israel's Response on Ceasefire Proposal Amidst Escalating Conflict

Hamas is awaiting a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, according to two officials from the militant Islamist group. This comes five days after Hamas accepted a key part of a U.S. plan aimed at ending the nine-month-old war in Gaza.

The three-phase plan for the Palestinian enclave was introduced by U.S. President Joe Biden in late May. Mediated by Qatar and Egypt, the plan aims to end the conflict and secure the release of around 120 Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Another Palestinian official noted that Israel is currently in talks with Qatar about Hamas' response.

Despite ongoing negotiations, fighting continues in Gaza and northern Israel. Protesters in Israel are calling for the government to reach an accord to free hostages, while air raid sirens and rocket attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon add to the escalating violence. The Israeli military reports numerous casualties from both sides.

