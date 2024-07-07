Left Menu

Om Birla Highlights Signs of Thriving Democracy after Winning Speaker's Election

Om Birla, re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker, describes his victory in a voice vote against opposition candidate K Suresh as an indicator of a thriving democracy. He emphasizes the importance of constructive debates in Parliament and highlights his efforts to ensure MPs can express their views effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:47 IST
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Om Birla, re-elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker, characterized his victory in a rare election against opposition candidate K Suresh as a 'live and thriving democracy.' The election marked the first such contest since 1976.

Birla discussed disruptions during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha and stressed the need for debates in Parliament to differ from street-level discussions. Despite contentious sessions, Birla noted that diverse opinions enhance democratic governance.

Commenting on the election of controversial figures like Amritpal Singh and Engineer Rashid, Birla affirmed they were chosen by the people and followed legal procedures. He highlighted the significance of a strong opposition in reflecting public views and aiding in constructive governance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

