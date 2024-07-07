Om Birla Highlights Signs of Thriving Democracy after Winning Speaker's Election

Om Birla, re-elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker, characterized his victory in a rare election against opposition candidate K Suresh as a 'live and thriving democracy.' The election marked the first such contest since 1976.

Birla discussed disruptions during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha and stressed the need for debates in Parliament to differ from street-level discussions. Despite contentious sessions, Birla noted that diverse opinions enhance democratic governance.

Commenting on the election of controversial figures like Amritpal Singh and Engineer Rashid, Birla affirmed they were chosen by the people and followed legal procedures. He highlighted the significance of a strong opposition in reflecting public views and aiding in constructive governance.

