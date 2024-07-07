Outspoken Iranian Lawyer Arrested for Criticizing Government's Handling of 2022 Protests

State media reported Sunday the arrest of prominent Iranian lawyer Mohsen Borhani, who openly criticized the government's management of the 2022 protests that erupted following Mahsa Amini's death.

Amini, a 22-year-old detained for improper hijab wear, died in custody, sparking massive protests and demands to overthrow Iran's four-decade-old Islamic theocracy.

The judiciary's Mizan news agency confirmed that Borhani had been previously sentenced but withheld case details. Borhani gained social media prominence for his critical views during the 2022 unrest, which resulted in over 500 deaths and 22,000 detentions. His arrest follows the election of reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian, who vowed to ease hijab law enforcement.

