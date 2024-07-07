NIA Arrests Key Accused in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terror Nexus Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday announced the arrest of Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi, a key suspect in a narco-terror nexus case linked with Pakistan-based terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Andrabi, a resident of Kupwara district, had been on the run since June 2020 and carried a reward for his arrest. According to an NIA statement, Andrabi has been charge sheeted under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, IPC, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA has highlighted this arrest as a major breakthrough in its mission to dismantle a narco-terror network and its cross-border ecosystem. Andrabi was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to procure and sell narcotic drugs to fund terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

