Left Menu

NIA Arrests Key Accused in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terror Nexus Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi, a key accused in a narco-terror nexus case with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits. Andrabi's arrest marks a significant step in dismantling the narcotics network funding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He was charged under several legal sections including the NDPS Act and IPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:45 IST
NIA Arrests Key Accused in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terror Nexus Case
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday announced the arrest of Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi, a key suspect in a narco-terror nexus case linked with Pakistan-based terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Andrabi, a resident of Kupwara district, had been on the run since June 2020 and carried a reward for his arrest. According to an NIA statement, Andrabi has been charge sheeted under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, IPC, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA has highlighted this arrest as a major breakthrough in its mission to dismantle a narco-terror network and its cross-border ecosystem. Andrabi was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to procure and sell narcotic drugs to fund terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024