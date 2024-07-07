Left Menu

CIA Director William Burns to Mediate Gaza Ceasefire Talks in Cairo

CIA Director William Burns is set to visit Cairo this week to discuss Gaza ceasefire talks, as reported by Egypt's Al Qahera News TV. Burns is also expected to travel to Qatar, and Egypt will host an Israeli delegation.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is set to travel to Cairo this week to participate in Gaza ceasefire discussions, according to Egypt's Al Qahera News TV, which cited a high-ranking source.

A source familiar with the situation disclosed that Burns will also visit Qatar during the same week. Additionally, Egypt is scheduled to host an Israeli delegation, as reported by Al Qahera News TV.

