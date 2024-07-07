Left Menu

Mob Justice: Azgar Mollah Beaten to Death on Theft Suspicion

Azgar Mollah, a resident of South 24 Parganas district, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of theft. The family declined a post-mortem and did not file a complaint. Police have detained two individuals after reviewing CCTV footage. The incident is part of a disturbing trend of mob violence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:58 IST
In a tragic incident, Azgar Mollah, a resident of Phulbari in South 24 Parganas district, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of theft, according to police reports on Sunday.

Local residents discovered Mollah unconscious and informed the police, who promptly transported him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Despite the severity of the incident, Mollah's family declined to file a police complaint or permit an autopsy, opting to take the body away instead. However, a suo motu case has been initiated by the police, leading to the detention of two individuals after CCTV footage showed the mob's assault. This case marks the latest in a series of mob violence incidents in the state, highlighting a troubling trend of street justice.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

