Tragic BMW Crash in Mumbai: Law Takes Its Course

Two individuals have been arrested in Mumbai after a BMW crashed into a scooter, tragically killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa in Mumbai's Worli area on early Sunday morning, according to an official report.

Kaveri and her husband, Pradip, were traveling on Annie Besant Road when the luxury car, driven by Rajesh Shah and occupied by Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat, lost control and hit their two-wheeler around 5.30 am. The crash proved fatal for Kaveri, who was rushed to Nair Hospital and declared dead on arrival.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that strict action would be taken, asserting that the law applies equally to everyone. The incident has drawn significant attention, with assurances from both the Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray that there will be no political protection for the accused.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)