Tragic BMW Crash in Mumbai: Law Takes Its Course

In Mumbai's Worli area, a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa was fatally struck by a BMW car while riding a scooter with her husband. Police arrested the car's driver, Rajesh Shah, and another occupant, Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat. Officials and politicians, including CM Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray, promised strict legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:04 IST
Two individuals have been arrested in Mumbai after a BMW crashed into a scooter, tragically killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa in Mumbai's Worli area on early Sunday morning, according to an official report.

Kaveri and her husband, Pradip, were traveling on Annie Besant Road when the luxury car, driven by Rajesh Shah and occupied by Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat, lost control and hit their two-wheeler around 5.30 am. The crash proved fatal for Kaveri, who was rushed to Nair Hospital and declared dead on arrival.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that strict action would be taken, asserting that the law applies equally to everyone. The incident has drawn significant attention, with assurances from both the Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray that there will be no political protection for the accused.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

