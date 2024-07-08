Tragic Triple Homicide in Kusumhaikala Village

In a tragic incident, three members of a family were brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Kusumhaikala village during the early hours of Monday, as confirmed by local police.

The gruesome murders took place around 2 am in the Nandganj area. Authorities have identified the victims as Munshi Bind (45), his wife Devanti Bind (40), and their son Ramashish Bind (20).

Superintendent of Police Om Veer Singh reported that an FIR has been lodged in connection with the case and a thorough investigation is currently underway.

