Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run in Pune Claims Policeman's Life

A speeding car hit a police motorbike in Pune, killing one officer and injuring another. The incident occurred late Sunday near Harris Bridge in Khadki. Both officers fell, and the car driver fled. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect, while the injured officer is hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:44 IST
Tragic Hit-and-Run in Pune Claims Policeman's Life
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Pune late Sunday night when a speeding car knocked down a police motorbike, resulting in the death of a policeman and injuring another, officials reported on Monday.

The accident took place near Harris Bridge in the Khadki area, as Khadki police station's beat marshalls, PC Shinde and Samadhan Koli, were on patrolling duty. A senior official stated that the speeding, unidentified car hit their motorbike from behind, causing both officers to fall.

Following the collision, the car driver fled the scene. PC Samadhan Koli tragically lost his life, while the other officer, PC Shinde, was injured and is currently receiving treatment in a private hospital. Authorities have deployed teams to apprehend the suspect.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024