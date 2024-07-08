Tragic Hit-and-Run in Pune Claims Policeman's Life

A tragic incident occurred in Pune late Sunday night when a speeding car knocked down a police motorbike, resulting in the death of a policeman and injuring another, officials reported on Monday.

The accident took place near Harris Bridge in the Khadki area, as Khadki police station's beat marshalls, PC Shinde and Samadhan Koli, were on patrolling duty. A senior official stated that the speeding, unidentified car hit their motorbike from behind, causing both officers to fall.

Following the collision, the car driver fled the scene. PC Samadhan Koli tragically lost his life, while the other officer, PC Shinde, was injured and is currently receiving treatment in a private hospital. Authorities have deployed teams to apprehend the suspect.

