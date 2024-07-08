Japan Strengthens Security Ties with the Philippines, US, and Australia

Japan is intent on bolstering its security alliances with the Philippines, the United States, and Australia through trilateral and quadrilateral frameworks, according to Defence Minister Minoru Kihara on Monday.

Kihara articulated his views in Manila during a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart after both nations inked a reciprocal access agreement for their defence forces.

Japan's foreign and defence ministers are currently in Manila for dialogues with their Philippine counterparts, conducted in a 'two-plus-two' format.

