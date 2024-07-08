Chargesheet Pending in Kannada Actor Murder Case

A chargesheet in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his associate Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others, is forthcoming once sufficient evidence is gathered, stated Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday.

All accused remain in judicial custody until July 18. According to police reports, Renukaswamy, aged 33, was an ardent follower of the actor and had purportedly sent obscene messages to Gowda. This infuriated Darshan and allegedly led to Renukaswamy's murder. His body was discovered near a stormwater drain adjacent to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.

"The accused have been arrested, and investigation is ongoing. Evidence is being collected and a chargesheet will be filed subsequently. We will not expedite the process due to media pressure," Home Minister Parameshwara told reporters. "There are established procedures, and there will be no protection for anyone involved in this case," he added.

Police sources revealed that Raghavendra, a member of Darshan's fan club, lured Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar, under the guise of meeting the actor. There he was allegedly tortured and subsequently killed on June 8. The post-mortem report cites shock and hemorrhage from multiple blunt injuries as the cause of death.

Pavithra Gowda, designated as accused number one, is deemed the "major cause" of Renukaswamy's murder, according to police sources. It is claimed that she instigated and conspired with the other accused to commit the crime.

