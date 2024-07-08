Supreme Court to Reassess Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea in Liquor Policy Scam

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider listing a new petition from AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, aimed at reviving his bail plea in the excise policy scam cases.

Sisodia's plea was initially dismissed on June 4, with the top court allowing the possibility of revival after July 3, 2024, contingent on the filing of final prosecution complaints and charge-sheets by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia's counsel, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, indicated that the application for reviving the disposed petition has already been filed. The Solicitor General confirmed that the list of prosecution witnesses would be streamlined to expedite the trial process.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)