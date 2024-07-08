Supreme Court to Reassess Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea in Liquor Policy Scam
The Supreme Court will consider listing a fresh petition from AAP leader Manish Sisodia seeking revival of his bail plea in the Delhi liquor policy scam cases. Sisodia's bail was previously denied on June 4, with the court setting a date of July 3, 2024, for a potential revival. The central probe agencies are expected to file their final prosecution complaints and charge sheets before this date.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has agreed to consider listing a new petition from AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, aimed at reviving his bail plea in the excise policy scam cases.
Sisodia's plea was initially dismissed on June 4, with the top court allowing the possibility of revival after July 3, 2024, contingent on the filing of final prosecution complaints and charge-sheets by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Sisodia's counsel, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, indicated that the application for reviving the disposed petition has already been filed. The Solicitor General confirmed that the list of prosecution witnesses would be streamlined to expedite the trial process.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Interislander Ferry Successfully Refloated After Grounding
Ukraine's Drone Offensive Targets Russian Regions: No Damage Reported
Mexico's Narrow Win Over Jamaica Marred by Captain's Injury
JD(S) Leader Suraj Revanna Arrested Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
Onigiri: The Humble Rice Ball That Conquered The World