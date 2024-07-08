Left Menu

Supreme Court to Reassess Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea in Liquor Policy Scam

The Supreme Court will consider listing a fresh petition from AAP leader Manish Sisodia seeking revival of his bail plea in the Delhi liquor policy scam cases. Sisodia's bail was previously denied on June 4, with the court setting a date of July 3, 2024, for a potential revival. The central probe agencies are expected to file their final prosecution complaints and charge sheets before this date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:39 IST
Supreme Court to Reassess Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea in Liquor Policy Scam
Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider listing a new petition from AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, aimed at reviving his bail plea in the excise policy scam cases.

Sisodia's plea was initially dismissed on June 4, with the top court allowing the possibility of revival after July 3, 2024, contingent on the filing of final prosecution complaints and charge-sheets by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia's counsel, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, indicated that the application for reviving the disposed petition has already been filed. The Solicitor General confirmed that the list of prosecution witnesses would be streamlined to expedite the trial process.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024