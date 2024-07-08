Speeding Car Crash Kills Policeman, Driver Arrested

A young man identified as Siddharth Kengar, 24, was apprehended Monday after his car allegedly crashed into a police motorbike, resulting in the death of one officer and injury to another in Pune city, officials reported.

The tragic incident unfolded late Sunday night near Harris Bridge in the Khadki area, where beat marshals Sanjog Shinde and Samadhan Koli were on patrol duty. The officials said a speeding car struck their motorcycle from behind, causing them to fall. While Shinde succumbed to his injuries, Koli is currently receiving treatment in a private hospital. Efforts to capture the car driver were immediately initiated.

Using crime branch personnel, authorities identified and arrested Kengar, an employee at a service center. He was tracked down after being seen driving a damaged car towards Pimple Nilakh area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykumar Magar confirmed the arrest under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. Blood samples from Kengar have been collected for analysis as investigations continue.

